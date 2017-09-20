Up The Ladder: fuboTV, Katz Networks

Sports streaming service fuboTV hired Yale Wang for VP, Head of North American marketing. Prior to joining fuboTV, Wang served at Warner Bros. Digital Networks as VP and head of Marketing for DramaFever. In his new position, Wang is charged with leading the company’s North American marketing efforts to increase subscription growth for fuboTV.

Katz Networks promoted Abbey MacDonald to vice president of Original Programming for the company’s four networks Bounce, Escape, Grit, and Laff. MacDonald became part of Katz Network in 2015 as director of Comedy Acquisitions for Laff. In her new position, MacDonald is responsible for development and creative insight for original series and specials for the company’s networks, particularly for Bounce.