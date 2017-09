Propagate Launches Hard Twenty Production Company

Propagate Content is partnering with executive producer and showrunner Charles Wachter to launch Hard Twenty. Based in both Los Angeles and Toronto, Hard Twenty is a new production company, the first to launch under Propagate. Wachter will lead Hard Twenty as founder and president. Propagate and Hard Twenty have an exclusive co-production agreement that allows Propagate to hold all international distribution rights for content produced by Hard Twenty.