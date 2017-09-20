‘Le Chalet’ Most Screened Title At Le Rendez-Vous

Produced by Dajma and distributed by France TV Distribution, new fiction series Le Chalet was the most screened title at the 23rd Le Rendez-Vous, which was held from September 10-14, 2017, in Biarritz. The other four titles within the top 5 screenings are Cinema Through the Eyes of Magnum, produced by Films à Cinq and distributed by Doc & Film International; Black Spot, produced by Cz Productions and distributed by AB International; Dream the Future, produced by Update Production and Bonne Pioche and distributed by About Premium Content; and Just One Look, produced by Sydney Gallonde and distributed by TF1 Studios. This year’s market saw a record number of attendees – 289 buyers from 55 countries and 66 French distribution companies.