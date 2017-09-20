KABO Int’l Picks Up ‘On Duty 24/7’

KABO International secured the worldwide distribution rights, excluding Canada and France, for On Duty 24/7 and Solved! Forensic Police Files from Canadian production company Avanti Ciné Vidéo. On Duty 24/7 is an ER hospital documentary series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and experiences of medical teams. Solved! Forensic Police Files brings on true crime experts for each episode to examine a specific crime file and how the police managed the investigation.