A+E Networks To Debut ‘Cocaine Godmother’

A+E Networks‘ new TV movie slate includes Cocaine Godmother, Oscar Pistorious: Blade Runner Killer, and Menendez: Blood Brothers, among others. Cocaine Godmother star Catherine Zeta-Jones will be in attendance at MIPCOM to promote the film. Zeta-Jones stars as Griselda Blanco, infamous Miami drug lord who was involved in the Cocaine Cowboy Wars of the late 1970s.