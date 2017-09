Snap Execs Deliver Keynote At MIPCOM

Two content executives from Snap Inc. will deliver a keynote speech at MIPCOM on October 17, 2017. Nick Bell, vice president of Content, and Sean Mills, senior director of Content Programming, will present the company’s increasing roster of Snapchat Shows and discuss the future of mobile video content. This year’s MIPCOM, the theme being “The Global Race For Creative Connections,’ runs from October 16-19, 2017.