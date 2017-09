ABS-CBN’s ‘La Luna Sangre’ Screens At ASEAN-Japan TV Fest

ABS-CBN hosted a special screening for its fantasy-action drama, La Luna Sangre, as part of the second ASEAN-Japan Television Festival, which was held in early September in Manila, Philippines. La Luna Sangre follows Malia and Tristan as their lives intertwine as an effect of a blood moon prophecy. In addition, ABS-CBN screened its other dramas Lost Hearts and Wildflower.