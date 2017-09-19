2017 TV Sports Awards Shortlist Nominees

Supported by SPORTEL, the TV Sports Awards highlights talent within the sports media industry on October 23, 2017. The nominees have been shortlisted across eight categories: ATP Media, Olympic Channel, Perform, MLB Advanced Media, and Elevent Sports are nominated for new Sports Media Company of the Year; Sky, BBC, BT Sport are nominated for Best Sports Broadcaster; and Neulion, Formula E, Sunset and Vine, ATP Media, and DAZN are nominated for Best Sports Project. The other categories are Best Live Event Coverage, Best TV Rights Deal, Media Executive of the Year, Agency of the Year, Best Sports Thematic Channel, and Play For Change Award.