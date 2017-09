Up The Ladder: OWNZONES Media Network

OWNZONES Media Network hired Rob Hopps as chief security officer and senior vice president, Platform Operations. Prior to joining OWNZONES, Hopps served as vice president, corporate information security officer (CISO) at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. In his new position based out of the company’s Beverly Hills headquarters, Hopps will be responsible for overseeing all information security, infrastructure and technology operations at the company.