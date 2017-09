Telefe’s ‘Muy Padres!’ Premieres In Mexico

Telefe has two new telenovelas debuting in Mexico today. The first titled Muy Padres! is an adaptation of the family comedy Sres. Papis. Muy Padres! debuts on Imagen Television and tells the story of three individuals who develop as parents together. The second telenovela is Caer en la tentación, a series based on ADDA, Amar Amar Amar. Caer en la tentación premieres on Las Estrellas and is about a tragic automobile accident that reveals the infidelities of two marriages.