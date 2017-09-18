Mondo TV’s ‘Heidi’ Heads To Russia And Israel

Mondo TV closed deals with broadcasters in Russia and Israel for the launch of Heidi Bienvenida a Casa. Produced by Mondo TV Iberoamerica in partnership with Alianzas Producciones, the teen dramedy tells the adventures of a girl who must adapt from living in her rural town to the big city. Russia’s free-to-air youth drama channel CTC LOVE debuted the series on August 19. In Israel, Yes KidZ premiered the series on September 3. Mondo TV has also signed a license agreement for Heidiwith Russia’s JSC First HDTV for the non-exclusive rights for pay-TV, for satellite and cable, for a two-year period.