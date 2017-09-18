MGM’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Wins 5 Emmys

MGM Television’s scripted series The Handmaid’s Tale received 5 Emmy awards last night at the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards. A collaboration between MGM TV and Hulu, The Handmaids Tale received wins in Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. In addition, The Voice, produced by MGM Television, received the Emmy for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program. MGM Television received a total of 11 Emmy Awards at last week’s Creative Arts ceremonies and at last night’s Primetime Emmy awards.