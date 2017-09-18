FilmRise To Release ‘Bad Company’ And ‘Steve McQueen’

FilmRise will be releasing two films from the director Jon Brewer this October. The first, Bad Company, will be made available on October 3 through Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu, and as DVD or Blu-Ray. Bad Company is a documentary that tells the story of the rock band Bad Company. The second film, Steve McQueen: Desert Racer, will also be made available through all the same formats, starting October 17. The film tells of McQueen’s relationship to Bud Ekins and the development of the Metisse MK3 motorbike.