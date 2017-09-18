Actress Marian Rivera Stars In GMA’s ‘Super Ma’am’

The actress Marian Rivera is returning to television in GMA’s action-fantasy series Super Ma’am as Minerva Henerala. Rivera previously took a three year break to be with her family and her husband, the actor Dingdong Dantes. As Minerva Henerala, Rivera plays a high school teacher who, in trying to defend her students, is bitten by a magical creature and enters a coma. When she wakes up, she discovers she has supernatural powers. Super Ma’am premires today on GMA Network and worldwide through GMA Pinoy TV.