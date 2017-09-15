Up The Ladder: NBCU, Netflix

NBCUniversal International Networks, Latin America, named Marcello Coltro as SVP, Marketing, PR, Creative & Digital. Recently, Coltro stepped down as executive vice president of Cisneros Media Distribution, where he was responsible for the consolidation of the company’s pay-TV channels in Latin America. In his new position at NBCU International Networks, Latin America, Coltro will be responsible for the company’s network portfolio in the region, which includes Universal Channel, Studio Universal, Syfy, E! Entertainment, and Telemundo International.

Netflix hired Melissa Cobb as vice president, Kids and Family. Prior to joining Netflix, Cobb served as chief creative officer and head of Studio for Oriental Dreamworks. In her new position based in Los Angeles, Cobb leads the Kids & Family content team, which is responsible for creation and acquisition of series and films within kids and family entertainment.