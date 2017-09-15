‘#HTM’ Premieres On Venevision USA And VePlus

Cisneros Media Distribution (CMD) will be including the short form content series #HTM – Hazlo Tú Mismo as part of its pay TV channels Venevision USA and VePlus in Latin America. Curated and produced by Mobius.Lab Productions, the content division under CMD, #HTM features millennial talent such as internet celebrities Mannolly Castillo, Rosshanna Bracho, and Bárbara Rodriguez, among others. In addition, CMD partnered with First Media Americas to provide So Yummy En Español, short form culinary videos for moms and kids, as part of its #HTM package.