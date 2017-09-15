Groupe AB Launches ABXPLORE

Groupe AB is launching a new free TV channel called ABXPLORE for the French-speaking Belgium market. Groupe AB previously established the general entertainment channel AB3, which offers varied content, for the region. ABXPLORE will feature documentary and factual TV titles aimed at men between 15 and 49. The channel is in partnership with a number of international producers, including A&E, BBC and Discovery, to present documentaries on history, science, automobiles, and extreme jobs, among other topics.