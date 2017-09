eOne Acquires Armoza’s ‘Sex Tape’ For U.S.

Entertainment One (eOne) acquired Armoza Formats’ Sex Tape for the U.S. The social experiment format features three couples who seek help in fixing their relationships from a therapist. As part of the therapy, the couples film themselves in their most intimate situations. Developed by Armoza Formats, eOne’s Tara Long is spearheading the project in the U.S. Sex Tape is currently in development in the U.K., Germany, and Spain, among other territories.