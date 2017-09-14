Wow Unlimited Media Signs Agreement With Bell Media

Canada’s Wow Unlimited Media and Bell Media reached a definitive agreement on the terms of a partnership announced earlier in June. As part of the deal, Wow will obtain a Category B specialty service from Bell in exchange for equity in the company. Additionally, a Wow-branded channel will replace the current branding of the Category B specialty service on Bell TV. Once the agreement is finalized, Bell Media will offer its services to Wow, while Wow’s programming will be available to Bell Media for Crave TV and Snackable TV. The two companies will conjointly develop and produce content for future programming.