Starz Greenlights ‘Vida’

Starz greenlit the new original series Vida from showrunner Tanya Saracho. Produced by Big Beach TV, Vida centers on two Mexican-American sisters from Los Angeles who return to their childhood neighborhood and confront their past and the truth of their mother’s identity. Lionsgate will hold all domestic and international multiplatform rights. The series’ executive producers are Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf and Robin Schwartz for Big Beach TV.