Rai Com Launches New Season of ‘All’Opera’

Rai Com will be launching the 2017-2018 season of All’Opera beginning October 2017. The new season features live and pre-recorded performances of the best opera and ballet of the Italian season. The series’ third season opens with George Bizet’s Carmen, staged by Argentinian director Valentina Carrasco and conducted by Jesús López-Cobos and Jordi Bernàcer. Some of the other performances include La Traviata staged by Sofia Coppola and La Bohème staged by Graham Vick, among others.