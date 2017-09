Eurodata TV Presents Study On French Content Production

At TV France International’s Le Rendez-Vous, Eurodata TV Worldwide presented a study on French content production. Conducted on behalf of the CNC and TV France, the study suggested that 2016 saw a rise in programming created in France. The study reported that of new factual and entertainment titles that aired last year in France, 55 percent were produced in France. Additionally, the country saw a 26 percent increase in exports of non-English TV programming.