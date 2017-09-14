Discovery CEO Honored As MIPCOM Personality of the Year

MIPCOM 2017 organizer Reed MIDEM will honor David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery Communications, with the Personality of the Year at a Gala Dinner held on October 18, 2017. Previous MIPCOM Personalities of the Year include Dana Walden, Gary Newman, Ted Turner, and Anne Sweeney, among others. Zaslav joined Discovery as CEO in 2007. Under Zaslav, Discovery recently announced its acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive, in a deal that will close in early 2018. Under Zaslav, Discovery has launched a number of cable networks, including Investigation Discovery and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, among others.