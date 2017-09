Pond5 Debuts Archival Collection

Pond5 launched its archival footage collection, a comprehensive video library that is available to producers and creative professionals through a royalty-free license with includes worldwide usage in perpetuity. The collection features footage that spans the 20th century, with clips from World War II, the Space Race, and other notable historical events. The Archival Collection has been digitally converted and restored, with a number of the media available in high definition.