Bomanbridge Hosts Monaco Film Fest In Singapore

Bomanbridge Media teamed up with the Monaco Government Tourist Bureau Asia to host the inaugural Monaco Film Festival in Singapore. The event will take place at the Alliance Francaise Cultural Center, from October 14-22, 2017. The festival will celebrate and screen films that feature the assets of Monaco and Monte-Carlo, such as Grand Prix, La Fille de Monaco, and To Catch a Thief. In addition to Bomanbridge, the festival is organized with Alliance Francaise de Singapour, the Singapore Film Society, and the Capitol Theatre.