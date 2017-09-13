Australians in Film Honors Kate Dennis, Luke Davies

Australians in Film will be honoring director Kate Dennis, screenwriter Luke Davies, and Disney executives Marry Ann Hughes and Paule Steinke at the sixth annual AiF Awards and Benefit Dinner, held on October 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by actor Patrick Brammall. Dennis will receive the Create NSW Annette Kellerman Award with Vogue Australia. Davies will be presented with the Fox Studios Australia International Award. Hughes and Steinke will be awarded the Ausfilm International Award.