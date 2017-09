41E Named As Global Sales Agent For ‘Skylanders Academy’

Activision Blizzard Studios named 41 Entertainment (41E) as the exclusive global sales agent for linear TV, EST and home entertainment distribution for the animated series Skylanders Academy. 41E also introduced two new original animated series, produced by 41 Studios, Shooting Star and The Mini Musketeers. In addition to these three titles, 41E’s catalog includes Super Monsters, Kong – King of the Apes, Tarzan and Jane, and Pacman and the Ghostly Adventures.