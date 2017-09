MarVista To Distribute ‘Dream Street’

MarVista Entertainment will serve as the exclusive international distributor for Dream Street, a preschool series created by Platinum Films CEO Nigel Stone. With new 3D animation, Dream Street follows Buddy the Magical Truck and Daisy the Police Car, and the rest of their friends, as they come to life at “Magic Time.” Platinum Films is also developing a global consumer products strategy that will go along with the series’ re-launch.