Hat Trick’s Global Sales For ‘Whose Line is it Anyway?’

Hat Trick International signed a number of deals for the international acquisition of the comedy show Whose Line is it Anyway? Produced by Angst Productions and Hat Trick Productions, the fifth season of the series premiered in the U.S. on the CW. Hat Trick confirmed that the series has been acquired by M-Net Africa, Comedy Channel Australia, Viacom 18 India, and MTG Norway. Hosted by Aisha Tyler, the format features favorite stand-up comics performing new games.