Cape Town Film Market Develops Film Industry Across Africa

The Cape Town International Film Market and Festival will run from October 12-21, 2017. Across the four days of the market, attendees will have access to panel discussions, networking opportunities, and workshops all aimed to help develop the film industry across Africa. The market is committed to building relationships for Cape-based business and to promoting the location for international and local film shoots. The film market runs concurrently with the Cape Town International Film Festival, which includes film screenings as well as panel discussions.