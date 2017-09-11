Sky Arts Commissions Factory 42 For ‘Virtual Reality’

Sky Arts, in collaboration with Google Arts and Culture, commissioned Factory 42 for Virtual Reality: The Mystery of Creativity. Presented in part with the 250th anniversary of the Royal Academy of Arts, Virtual Reality: The Mystery of Creativity will feature four VR experiences and a documentary that highlights such artists like Antony Gormley, Jonathan Yeo, Farshid Moussavi, and Humphrey Ocean. Directed by Randall Wright, the Virtual Reality documentary will air in December on the U.K.’s Sky Arts.