Flanders Image Reveals Line-up For CONNeXT

Flanders Image revealed the complete line-up of drama series to be presented at CONNeXT, the invitation-only networking event that runs from October 8-11, 2017, in Ghent, Belgium. Among the 12 titles to be featured, full episode screenings will be shown for Brothers United, The Bunker, The Infiltrator, Salamander, and Tabula rasa. The other titles presented are 13 Commandments, De bende van Jan de Lichte, The Day, Over Water, Senses of Tumor, The Twelve, and Undercover.