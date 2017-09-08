VICELAND Unveils Three Titles For Benelux Slate

Six months after launching in Benelux, VICE Media’s TV network VICELAND unveiled three new, local series for the region’s slate of programming. VICELAND Benelux is currently producing two original series and has additionally acquired the rights to WILDERS. The first original series is titled Tokyayo that explores the urban and cultural scenes of Tokyo. The second original series is Boxing 82, a five-part documentary series that examines a boxing club in Rotterdam. WILDERS is a documentary portrait of the Dutch politician Geert Wilders.