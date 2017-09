SPORTEL Returns To Singapore

After its 20th anniversary edition in the U.S., SPORTEL returns to Singapore for SPORTELAsia, which will take place from March 13-15, 2018. SPORTELAsia brings together professionals from the international sports business and media industry. The last SPORTELAsia was attended by 736 representatives from 371 companies, accounting for 47 international countries. The new edition will feature a redesigned floor plan and will host a variety of networking events.