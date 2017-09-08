CBS To Premiere Celebrity Edition Of ‘Big Brother’

CBS will premiere the first celebrity edition of Big Brother, the reality series that places a group of people into a single house and are then monitored 24/7. Broadcasting in summer 2018, the celebrity Big Brother series is also the 20th season milestone for the series. This season will be hosted by Julie Chen, however, further information regarding casting and scheduling will be announced at a later date. Additionally, CBS Televison Networks’ SVoD service, CBS All Access, will include unaired footage from the 24/7 live food. Big Brother is produced by Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.