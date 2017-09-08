Bomanbridge Sells ‘Matt Hatter Chronicles’ To Indonesia

Singapore-based Bomanbridge Media closed a number of deals for its kids’ titles with Asian broadcasters. Indonesian broadcaster ANTV acquired four seasons and the TV movie for the animated Matt Hatter Chronicles. Global TV Indonesia obtained two seasons of Splatalot, while EBS South Korea picked up three seasons of live-action, sci-fi series Eve. Jei TV South Korea obtained both Scout and the Gumboot Kids and Bookaboo. In addition, Sun TV India and Bangladesh Renaissance acquired series part of the Care Bears franchise, including Care Bears Welcome to Care-A-Lot, Care Bears and Cousins, and Care Bears: Adventures to Care-A-Lot.