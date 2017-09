TeamTO and Nexus Develop ‘School of Magic’

TeamTO and Nexus Factory are teaming up to develop an animated series, School of Magic, a spin-off of Studio Canal’s House of Magic. The animated fantasy series is in the official selection for this year’s Cartoon Forum, where the trailer and animatic of the first episode will be shown. The director Christian de Vita is attached to the project. School of Magic follows a group of curious kids who attend a magic camp to become magicians.