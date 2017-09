‘Noches Con Platanito’ Returns To EstrellaTV

EstrellaTV premiered the fifth season of the talk show Noches Con Platanito on September 5, 2017. Hosted by Mexican stand-up comic Sergio Verduzco, the Spanish language late night talk show features Hollywood and Latin American entertainment celebrities. Previous guests have included Mauricio Ochman, Maggie Geha, Alejandro Edda, and Franciso Denis, among others. Noches Con Platanito airs Monday through Friday on EstrellaTV.