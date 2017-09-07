NATPE Announces Tartikoff Legacy Award Winners

NATPE revealed the 15th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award recipients. At a gala reception on January 17, 2018, held during the annual NATPE Miami Market and Conference, five individuals will be honored. The honorees are executive producer Greg Berlanti, Telemundo and NBCUniversal International chairman Cesar Conde, actress Jane Fonda, TBS and TNT president Kevin Reilly, and actor Tom Selleck. Named in honor of the television programmer Brandon Tartikoff, the legacy award is given to individuals who stand as leaders within their professional fields. NATPE Miami takes place from January 16-18, 2018, with the theme of “A Changing Industry in a Changing World.”