FilmRise Acquires $50 Million In Funding

FilmRise and Arena Investors closed a deal for the investment firm to provide funding. As part of the deal, FilmRise acquired an addition $50 million in financing to total over $110 million as part of the company’s acquisition capital. Recently, FilmRise has licensed the distribution rights to six TV series from Carsey-Werner, including Roseanne and 3rd Rock from the Sun. The company has also partnered with Amazon to bring make these series available to Prime Video subscribers.