Cyber Group Studios Signs Financial Deal With L-GAM

Cyber Group Studios and L-GAM partnered in an effort to continue the company’s growth and to finance a new acquisition strategy for future opportunities. With this latest deal, L-GAM takes over Cyber Group Studio’s minority shareholders. A producer and distributor of animated series, Cyber Group Studios currently has seven titles in production with a catalog that is sold in more than 150 countries. L-GAM is an investment company with investments in Jardiland, Grupo BC, and AltéAd, among other companies.