CPL Productions Picks Up Armoza’s ‘The Final Four’

The U.K.’s CPL Productions acquired Armoza Formats’ singing competition series, The Final Four, for a localized version. The Final Four showcases four finalists who sing against newcomers, looking to take one of the four positions. Three judges will assess the singing. Recently, The Final Four has been commissioned for local adaptions by FOX for the U.S. and by CTC for Russia. Since its launch, The Final Four has been acquired by broadcasters in Spain, France, and Italy, among others.