Up The Ladder: NBCUniversal, Thunderbird Ent.

NBCUniversal International Studios hired Ana Langenberg as SVP, Format Sales & Production for NBCUniversal International Formats. Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Langenberg served as COO, Creative Networks, at Endemol Shine Group, where she was charged with co-managing the central creative and commercial division a well as lead the Format Distribution and Acquisition department. In her new role based in London, Langenberg is responsible for helming global sales and production of NBCUniversal-owned formats.

Ivan Fecan has been named interim CEO of Thunderbird Entertainment. Fecan will continue as executive chair of the Thunderbird Board. In addition, Jennifer McCarron and Mark Miller have both been promoted to co-presidents of the company. Miller will retain his position as CEO of Great Pacific Media and on the Thunderbird Board.