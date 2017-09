MGM Relaunches Orion Pictures

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) is relaunching the theatrical marketing and distribution company Orion Pictures. John Hegeman has been named for the newly created position of president of Orion Pictures. Hegeman will be charged with the marketing and distribution of 4-6 titles a year. The first title to be released under Orion Pictures will be Every Day, a young adult romance in February 2018. An MGM Pictures production, Every Day is produced by Likely Story and FilmWave.