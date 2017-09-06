Duhok Film Fest Spotlights Berlinale Shorts

The Duhok International Film Festival, in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut Irak, is presenting the Berlinale Spotlight: Berlinale Shorts, curated by Maike Mia Höhne, which will showcase films in the 2017 Berlinale competition. In “Utopia Unplugged,” the program list includes Nicolás Suárez’s Centauro, Brenda Lien’s Call of Cuteness, Helen Yanovsky’s The Boy from H2, João Salaviza’s Atlas Cidades de Ossadas, Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca’s Estás vendo coisas, and David OReilly’s Everything. In “From The Rise of the Sun,” the films are Diogo Costa Amarante’s Cidade Pequena, Florian Kunert’s Oh Brother Octopus, Laurence Bonvin’s Avant l’envol, and Sabrina Campos’ Fuera de Temporada. The Duhok International Film Festival takes place in Iraq.