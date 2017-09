Carson Prod Acquires Mediaset’s ‘Forum’

Lagardere Studios’ Carson Prod acquired the option for a local adaptation of Mediaset’s series Forum for France. The daily courtroom reality series has been running in Italy for 32 years on Canale 5 and Rete 4. Produced by Corima, Forum is set in a TV studio where an authentic judge deals with small claims controversies. The TV show is also accompanied by The Forum Center, which offers analysis and history.