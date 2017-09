Antonio Banderas Stars In Nat Geo’s ‘Genius’ Season Two

National Geographic’s Genius will include famed actor Antonio Banderas in the series’ second season. Banderas will play Pablo Picasso, who is the focus of the season, relating the events of the painter’s life. Premiering in 2018, the new season of Genius is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, Imagine Television, Oddlot Entertainment, and EUE/Sokolow.