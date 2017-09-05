Up The Ladder: Federation Kids & Family, DHX Media

Federation Kids & Family hired Alexandre Hénin for the dual role as head of Acquisitions at Federation Kids & Family and as creative producer at Cottonwood Media. Prior to joining Federation, Hénin served at France Télévisions as a program executive in Acquisitions. In his new dual position, Hénin will primarily be responsible for sourcing and investing in new children’s’ content for co-production and acquisition.

DHX Media appointed Jerry Diaz to vice president of Distribution. Prior to joining DHX, Diaz worked for more than seven years at Corus Entertainment’s animation arm, Nelvana Enterprises. In his new role, Diaz is responsible for managing the company’s global sales and distribution business.