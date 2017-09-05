MGM Signs Agreement With Ledafilms

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) and Ledafilms signed an agreement for Ledafilms to act as the studio’s sales agent in 17 Latin American countries and Caribbean territories. The new deal will work through 2019. Ledafilms, while working toward maximizing sales to free television, basic TV, and SVoD, will sell titles such as 22 Jump Street, The Magnificent Seven, Me Before You, and Ben-Hur, among others. MGM will continue to hold all its rights in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and pan-regional territories.