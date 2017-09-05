DISCOP And ONGEA! Announce DISCORE

DISCOP is introducing a new music-driven program called DISCORE co-organized with ONGEA! Africa, the social enterprise arm of PHAT! Music & Entertainment. DISCORE will provide a business and matchmaking program that is targeted toward African-based production and technical experts. DISCORE will launch at DISCOP Johannesburg, which will take place from October 25-27, 2017. Beginning in 2018, all DISCOP Africa markets will include a full-day of DISCORE, where producers and technicians in Africa’s music industry can meet with music supervisors from around the world.